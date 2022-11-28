Toronto Dominion Bank Has $335,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 759,920 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,064 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5,518.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.