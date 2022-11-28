Toronto Dominion Bank Has $367,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 316,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $885.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

