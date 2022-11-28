Toronto Dominion Bank Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 414,841 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,784,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 over the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Barclays lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

RYAN stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

