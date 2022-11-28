Toronto Dominion Bank Has $532,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.65 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

