Toronto Dominion Bank Has $607,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,718 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

AGNC stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

