Toronto Dominion Bank Has $695,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

