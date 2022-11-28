Toronto Dominion Bank Has $790,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,321 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT opened at $18.73 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

