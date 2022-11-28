Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of TBCP opened at $10.01 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

