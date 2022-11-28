Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

