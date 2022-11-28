Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 147,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $201.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

