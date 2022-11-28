Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,355 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $47.40.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

