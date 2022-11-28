Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 606 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 0.4 %

About Sierra Wireless

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

