Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 71 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EGP opened at $156.75 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
