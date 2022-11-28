Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 91,769 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.16 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $427.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

