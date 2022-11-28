Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after purchasing an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

