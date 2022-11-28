Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.19% of DHB Capital worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $11,045,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DHB Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,011,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in DHB Capital by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 753,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 456,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHB Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DHB Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

DHBC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

