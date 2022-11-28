Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1,181.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after purchasing an additional 133,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

About GXO Logistics

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.