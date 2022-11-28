Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STOR stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

