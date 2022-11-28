Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 200.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas Profile

Shares of LAC opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.41. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

