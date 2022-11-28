Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,638 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBU. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

BBU stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

