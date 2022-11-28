Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,317,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,915,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.66 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass Profile

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

