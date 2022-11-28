Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Down 1.1 %

DIOD stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock worth $3,974,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.