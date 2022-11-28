Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 262,411 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 269,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACIW opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

