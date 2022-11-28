Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ACLS opened at $79.38 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

