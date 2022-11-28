Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 536 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HHC opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

