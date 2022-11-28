Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,647 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

