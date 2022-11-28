Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 80 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $173.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

