Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 80 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $173.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
