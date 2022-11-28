Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 948 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

