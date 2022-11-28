Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.