Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $43.98 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

