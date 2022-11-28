Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $55.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

