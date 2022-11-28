Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 616.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 15.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Flywire by 39.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,007,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,178,128 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,466. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

