Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,450 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $166.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $174.47.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.