Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 9,750 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.