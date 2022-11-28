Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.37.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

