Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $86.66 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

