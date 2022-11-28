Trexquant Investment LP Buys 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $183.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

