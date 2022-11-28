Trexquant Investment LP Buys 4,339 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,519,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.