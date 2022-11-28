Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $693.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.