Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,318 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $342.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

