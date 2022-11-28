Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 28,166 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.18% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBW stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,671,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,671,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,734. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

