Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RLI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 73.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 32.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RLI opened at $133.72 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

