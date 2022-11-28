Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,292 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,000. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.
Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.32.
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
