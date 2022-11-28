Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

MLCO opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.