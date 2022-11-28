Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,830,000 after buying an additional 2,715,164 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $43.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.