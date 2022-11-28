Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Performance

About Stellantis

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.21 on Monday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

