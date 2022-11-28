Trexquant Investment LP Has $433,000 Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 15.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

