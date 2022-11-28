Trexquant Investment LP Has $446,000 Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.03 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

