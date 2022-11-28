Trexquant Investment LP Invests $424,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 7.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
