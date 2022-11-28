Trexquant Investment LP Invests $435,000 in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $39.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $330.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

